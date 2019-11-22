Floyd Mayweather Confident in Retirement From “Brutal Sport” of Boxing

Floyd Mayweather Content with Retirement Decision

There comes a time in every combat athlete’s career when the decision has to be made to hang up the gloves. For Floyd “Money” Mayweather, that decision seems like it has been made multiple times. In fact, Mayweather stated after his bout with Conor McGregor, that he would never fight again. However, Mayweather felt the need to reiterate his retirement decision. No matter who the opponent is or how much money is offered.

Mayweather Speaks on Retirement Reasons

Recently, Mayweather spoke with Yahoo Sports. During the conversation, Floyd addressed the brutality of boxing. Furthermore, he touched on some of the deaths that have recently occurred in the sport. With all of that fresh in his mind, Mayweather has decided that he is sure about his decision to not compete again.

“Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years, a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle,” said Floyd (via Yahoo Sports.)

Within the past two years, over 6 professional boxers have died due to injuries sustained in the ring. Most notable was Patrick Day, who suffered injuries from being knocked down three times during the fight less than one month ago.

Maintaining a Perfect Record

However, Mayweather emphasized that would still be interested in performing in an occasional exhibition bout. Not only are the matches not against elite competition, but they’re also massive paydays that wouldn’t affect Mayweather’s perfect 50-0 record.

“I’ll still travel and do exhibitions. I make great money doing exhibitions — between $10 and $30 million. “I think I make more doing that than most fighters make fighting,” finished Floyd.

Throughout the interview, Floyd also mentioned that he still gets frequently contacted to box. However, the thing that is the most important to Floyd at this stage of his life is his health.

Sorry, Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez. It looks like the window for rematches has officially been closed for good. But, since exhibition bouts are still okay, maybe Conor McGregor will still have a chance to avenge his loss.