When Floyd Mayweather retired from boxing, he did so with one of the best records in all of combat sports history. Now he says he might be willing to put that prestigious record on the line with a few more fights.

Most people dream of having the type of career that Mayweather had. Not only did he retire with an undefeated record of 50-0, but he made a ton of cash along the way, being the highest paid athlete in the world at one point. Although he has undoubtedly had his share of controversies outside the ring, his work inside the squared circle makes him a legend, and the best boxer of the era.

Floyd Mayweather Wants To Make A Comeback

In light of the announcements that Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are thinking of coming out retirement, Floyd Mayweather is following suit. Speaking in a recent interview, the 43-year old explained that he was looking to return to action. Not only that, but he’s looking to do so fairly soon.

“We’re working on some things right now for Tokyo, whether 2020 or 2021,” Mayweather said.

At one point, Mayweather was flirting with the idea of trying his hand at MMA. When he was boxing Conor McGregor, he made comments suggesting the two would rematch in Conor’s sport. However he made it clear that if he does return, that it would be in boxing, not MMA.

“No [I won’t compete in MMA],” Mayweather said. “I think just like how winning teams receive home-field advantage in the playoffs…you don’t fix what isn’t broken, and my record isn’t broken.”

That being said, this does not mean Mayweather is not interested in fighting McGregor again, in boxing. Although he did not outright say this is what he is looking for, he does explain that he is keeping all of his options open.

“For now, I’m happily retired,” Mayweather said. “You never know, but it would have to be worth it. Just like gambling right? Juice worth the squeeze no matter who the opponent is.”

Since his retirement, Floyd Mayweather has come back for some exhibition matches, most notably crushing Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. It is unclear what he has planned for this next chapter in his career, but given that he is saying that he is looking to come back in Japan, that suggests his return would be something similar to that brief exhibition fight. On the other hand, if you follow the money, there is only one real choice for him to cash in the most.