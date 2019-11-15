Dwight Ritchie Dies, Following Boxing Sparring Session

Boxer Dwight Ritchie Dies After Sparring, Age 27

The combat sports world is rocked yet again, by a death at a young age. 27 year old boxer Dwight Ritchie lost his life, following a sparring session.

Ritchie was a professional boxer, with a record of 19-2 (4NC), who last fought under the WBO banner. Over the weekend, he was helping his close friend Michael Zerafa prepare for his upcoming fight. According to reports, the two were sparring, when Dwight was on the receiving end of a body shot. Subsequently, he walked back to his corner, before collapsing.

Paramedics were called to the scene. However, they were unable to revive Ritchie and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He is survived by his partner and three children. Additionally, Zerafa issued this statement, regarding the situation.

“Dwight was one of the most humble people I have ever met. We had known each other since we were teenagers, when we were just starting out in the sport. And for the past 10 years, Dwight and I had been supporting each other inside, and outside of the ring.”

This news is certainly tragic to hear. Dwight Ritchie is just the latest in a recent string of terrible deaths inside the world of boxing. The only difference, was that this occurred during sparring, as opposed to an actual fight. Although it is worth noting that Zerafa described the session as “nothing out of the ordinary.”

MiddleEasy offers their sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Dwight Ritchie. Moreover, a GoFundMe has been set up, to help support his family in this time of need.