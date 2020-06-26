Boxing legend Roberto Duran has tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted to a Panama City hospital on Thursday.

The news was confirmed by the 69-year-old’s son Robin on Instagram who revealed that Duran currently only has symptoms of a common cold.

For now, things don’t seem to be serious as Duran is not under intensive care or requires the use of a ventilator. The doctor adds that his lungs are also fine.

Duran’s Son Confirms Positive Test For COVID-19

“My dad’s tests have just arrived and it is our duty as a family to communicate the correct information to them. For now, there are no symptoms beyond a simple cold. He is not in intensive care or on a ventilator, he is still under observation. We just talked to the doctor and he tells us that the lungs are fine and there are no signs of seriousness. Let’s continue to have faith that everything will turn out well. I keep you informed.”

Duran was a four-division champion who was part of the Four Horsemen of boxing in the eighties along with Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns and Marvin Hagler.

The only fighter to deliver a loss on Leonard’s record during his prime, Duran compiled a 103-16 professional record before retiring in 1997 following a 20-year career in the sport.

Hopefully, he has a speedy recovery.