BKFC President Says Paige VanZant Still Has A Bare-Knuckle Boxing Future

Paige VanZant still has a future with in bare-knuckle boxing according to Bare Knuckle FC (BKFC) president David Feldman.

VanZant made her bare-knuckle boxing debut against Britain Hart in the headliner of BKFC’s KnuckleMania event on Friday night.

Although she didn’t suffer major damage during the five-round contest, it didn’t go her way as she was ultimately edged out by Hart who won a unanimous decision.

Despite the setback, Feldman was impressed by VanZant’s first foray in the bare-knuckle boxing world and still believes she has a future in the sport.

“I was impressed by what she did,” Feldman told MMA Junkie. “It’s not the result she wanted, but at the same time for the company and the future for her, she still has a future here. I think she was a little bit surprised when she was in there. She has no quit in her and you could really see in the fourth and fifth round she really started to come on. “I take my hat off to Paige. Win, lose or draw, just the fact she did something she didn’t have to do is really impressive. She wanted to prove to herself that she could do this. I take my hat off to her and I expect her to come back. She didn’t take a beating. She got edged in a close fight.”

Feldman Will Discuss Future With VanZant Soon

Ultimately, it all depends on whether VanZant wants to continue.

Feldman plans on discussing her future next week once she’s had some time to recover. However, if she is willing to return, her next fight could take place towards the end of the summer.

“We’ll definitely talk next week,” Feldman added. “I want to give her time to spend with her husband. If she’s interested and ready to come back, definitely by the end of the summer. “Everyone is calling her out. Everyone wants to fight Paige because she can help them make a name for themselves. So we have a lot of options right now on the table.”

VanZant signed with BKFC late last year following her release from the UFC.