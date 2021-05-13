Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury Formally Agreed For August 14 in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua looks to be finally locked in, with August 14th the current targeted date for the heavyweight clash.

Matchroom Boxing CEO, and Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn has stated that the fight will take place on either August 7 or August 14, and will be located in Saudi Arabia.

However, Frank Warren, who manages and promotes Fury, has revealed the fight is likely to take place on the 14th. This is to avoid a clash of television scheduling with the Tokyo Olympics, which ends on August 8.

Warren stated the following in an interview with Talksport;

“It definitely won’t be on August 7 because that’s when the Olympic games are on and that’s going to be a problem for TV. Besides that, you’ve got a UFC PPV in the States and UK.” “So if it goes on, it’ll be on August 14. I don’t think the date is the problem at all, I think everyone’s agreed that can be moved to August 14” (transcribed via DailyMail).

Warren went on to state that they are working to ensure Fury has as good a deal as possible, and that they are currently waiting for Joshua’s legal team to confirm their requirement. He said the following:

“What we’re all trying to do is get this over the line, but the only way we’ll get it over the line is by the fighter, Tyson, getting certain assurances.” “If he gets them, he’ll put pen to paper, but as it is now, he’s waiting for the other side’s lawyers to confirm what he wants.”