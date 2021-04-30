Report: Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury Not Dead In The Water, Expected In August

Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury can still take place this summer.

The long-awaited heavyweight title unification clash between the two Britons has been in the works for a number of months only for no confirmation to arrive.

To make matters worse, Top Rank Boxing promoter Bob Arum claimed earlier today that the fight was dead in the water for July or August.

“It will take months for the Saudis to do their due diligence on such a huge deal,” Arum told The Telegraph. “It is not just a site fee, there are ancillary demands from the Saudis stretching into the broadcast deals and other things, it could take months for it all to play out. It could even take until 2022 the way it looks right now. “The fight in July or August is dead in the water as far as we are concerned. The two fighters need to go and have other fights this summer while the negotiations for that fight in the Middle East conclude.”

That’s not the case according to insiders, however.

Joshua vs. Fury $150 Million Deal

As per The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger, a deal in excess of $150 million is expected to be completed this weekend for the fight to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight is expected to take place in early August.

There is a roadblock as far as the date is concerned, but as things stand, we have a fight in the summer.

“The only real impediment is timing,” Coppinger wrote. “Arum suggested the fight could be delayed until the fall and at that juncture, he believes Fury could take an interim fight. “The KSA is dishing out a lot of money and ultimately they will decide the date. Perhaps decision-makers there will want the fight later in the year when fans can more easily travel. But for now, it appears the fight will happen this summer.”

While a fight of that magnitude certainly deserves fans, at this point, most in the combat sports world would rather have no fans if it means we can finally crown a fully undisputed and unified heavyweight champion.