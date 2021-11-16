Cris Cyborg Has Accepted Cat Zingano’s Challenge ‘January. LA.’

Cris Cyborg still riding the high of her recent Bellator 271 victory, already looking for a new adversary. Cat Zingano, a former UFC champion contender, wants to fight for the first time in Bellator. She challenged Cyborg to a bout ‘anywhere’, and Cyborg responded with time and location.

Cyborg wrote:

“January. LA,”

Cyborg has been unstoppable since she joined Bellator in January of 2020. In her debut fight, she swiftly took the title from champion Julia Budd, and she has defended it three times since then. Her most recent defense came last week at Bellator 271, when she defeated Sinead Kavanagh in a bout that went the distance. No challenger

Zingano is also in a similar situation. She was in the UFC for a while, but she never win the belt. She signed with Bellator in October 2019, but her debut didn’t take place until this year. She currently holds two featherweight victories and has been seeking an opportunity to challenge for the belt.

Zingano is currently ranked second in the Bellator featherweight division. She currently holds the seventh spot in the women’s pound-for-pound ranking, behind Blencowe, who attempted to dethrone Cyborg.

Since they were both in the UFC, Zingano has been adamant about obtaining a shot at champ. Now it appears that the stars have aligned, and both parties are interested. Bellator has been holding events in Los Angeles more recently, and Cyborg is from there.