Cat Zingano Submits Olivia Parker Via Armbar In Round 1 – Bellator 256 Results (Highlights)

A dominant display from Cat Zingano, who submits Olivia Parker in the first round.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Frank Bonada


A pioneer of women’s MMA, ‘Alpha’ Cat Zingano makes her second walk to the Bellator cage against Olivia Parker. The featherweight clash will serve as the second fight on the Bellator 256 main card. The winner may well be looking at a number 1 contender shot next.

Round 1

Zingano shoots for a double leg early on. Parker defends and clinches. Zingano gets the inside trip takedown. She secures half guard. Zingano takes the back. Parker slips out and is able to take top position. Zingano appears to be looking for an armbar. She extends the arm. That’s it! Parker taps.

 

Official Result: Cat Zingano wins via round 1 submission (armbar).

Check out the highlights below:

