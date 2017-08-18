Video: UFC fighters Gleison Tibau, Colby Covington jump the rails at TNA Impact choke ref Brian Hebner
What is Colby Covington doing in the Impact Zone??? Bah gawd that’s. That’s got to be American Top Team’s music! There is no need for pro wrestling context here.
Maybe Booby Lashley was wrestling at Impact’s Destination X pro wrestling event. Maybe he wasn’t. All we know is members of American Top Team were seated ringside for the event and they jumped the rails to get involved.
There is no time to questions the protocols of pro wrestling event security teams, let’s just watch Colby Covington choke the hell out of TNA Impact referee Brian Hebner without being provoked.
Never thought I'd mark out for Gleison Tibau on a GFW/Impact show. Life is weird. @SeanRossSapp pic.twitter.com/r7qD9S8y3e
— WOLFBIBLE (@WolfBible) August 18, 2017
Concerned Citizens Against Hebnering. #IMPACTonPOP #DestX pic.twitter.com/idEh9n4Xjp
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) August 18, 2017
Important Update: Hebner is basically saying come catch these paws playboy!!!!
Hey @ColbyCovMMA don't know why you tried to choke me out. Key word is "Tried"!! You should have finished the job son @IMPACTWRESTLING #123
— Brian Hebner (@babyhebner) August 18, 2017