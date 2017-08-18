Video: UFC fighters Gleison Tibau, Colby Covington jump the rails at TNA Impact choke ref Brian Hebner

What is Colby Covington doing in the Impact Zone??? Bah gawd that’s. That’s got to be American Top Team’s music! There is no need for pro wrestling context here.

Maybe Booby Lashley was wrestling at Impact’s Destination X pro wrestling event. Maybe he wasn’t. All we know is members of American Top Team were seated ringside for the event and they jumped the rails to get involved.

There is no time to questions the protocols of pro wrestling event security teams, let’s just watch Colby Covington choke the hell out of TNA Impact referee Brian Hebner without being provoked.

Never thought I'd mark out for Gleison Tibau on a GFW/Impact show. Life is weird. @SeanRossSapp pic.twitter.com/r7qD9S8y3e — WOLFBIBLE (@WolfBible) August 18, 2017

Important Update: Hebner is basically saying come catch these paws playboy!!!!