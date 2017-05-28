Video: Racist Alex Nicholson Claims Spartan Heritage, Gets Molly-Wopped by Jack Hermansson
It wasn’t so long ago that Alex Nicholson was shouting racist insults from “Platinum” Mike Perry’s corner. Now he’s 1-3 in the UFC after getting the beJesus pounded out of him by Scandinavian Jack Hermansson. And the Stockholm crowd loved that sweet sweet vindication.
In a sport were there seems to be no moral justice, it’s great to see a douchy (or douchey? douchie?) guy like Nicholson get blasted in the face a bunch. The embarrassment on his face after the TKO loss almost makes us believe that the MMA Gods are in fact benevolent. Almost.
VICTORY!— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) May 28, 2017
Jack Hermansson gets the TKO 👊. #UFCStockholm https://t.co/ohlzG0gF49
If you aren’t quite on board with rooting against Alex Nicholson, check out this dumb ass move at weigh in screaming “I Am Sparta”. Guy isn’t even from Greece. I don’t think he’s ever visited Greece. Anyway, here’s Nicholson screaming something from a dumb movie before being straight washed in an actual fight.
Alex Nicholson screams "I AM SPARTA!!!!" during his #UFCStockholm weigh-in. pic.twitter.com/nJ2Jc7wNxY— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) May 27, 2017