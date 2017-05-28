Video: Racist Alex Nicholson Claims Spartan Heritage, Gets Molly-Wopped by Jack Hermansson

It wasn’t so long ago that Alex Nicholson was shouting racist insults from “Platinum” Mike Perry’s corner. Now he’s 1-3 in the UFC after getting the beJesus pounded out of him by Scandinavian Jack Hermansson. And the Stockholm crowd loved that sweet sweet vindication.

In a sport were there seems to be no moral justice, it’s great to see a douchy (or douchey? douchie?) guy like Nicholson get blasted in the face a bunch. The embarrassment on his face after the TKO loss almost makes us believe that the MMA Gods are in fact benevolent. Almost.

If you aren’t quite on board with rooting against Alex Nicholson, check out this dumb ass move at weigh in screaming “I Am Sparta”. Guy isn’t even from Greece. I don’t think he’s ever visited Greece. Anyway, here’s Nicholson screaming something from a dumb movie before being straight washed in an actual fight.