Video: 42 year old Miyuu Yamamoto and Joker make-up Cassie Robb have the best Rizin face-off

That’s so Rizin. We don’t know the back story to 42 year old Miyuu Yamamoto and Joker make-up Cassie Robb but after their weigh-in faceoff it’s now one of the most highly anticipated fights of the weekend.

RIZIN Fighting World Grand Prix 2017 1st Round AKA Fight Rock Festival goes down this Sunday morning, with Yammoto and Robb fighting on the undercard. Sure Yamamoto is 0-2 in her MMA career. And sure Robb is 2-5 in her MMA career. Setting records aside, Miyuu Yamamoto is Kid Yamamoto’s sister and Robb is a huge DC comics fan; and for that you now have our full, undivided attention.