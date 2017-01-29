Video: Valentina Shevchenko Armbars Julianna Pena Then Gets Down With Awesome Dance

Talk is cheap, and Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko just proved that. Julianna Pena tried to neutralize Bullet’s striking game by clinching and taking her down. That seemed like a good strategy, until she got straight Ronda Rousey-ed. That’s right, Bullet has that ground game on lock too! Check out the extension on this sick armbar.

Con esta llave, Valentina Schevchenko🇵🇪 venció a Julianna Peña en el UFC Denver. Enfrentará por título gallo a Amanda Nunes. pic.twitter.com/hqoATolT4e — Renzo Castillo (@renzodurrrr) January 29, 2017

After the submission victory, Amanda Nunes walked into the ring for an oldschool face-off and both her and Bullet had an adorable, broken English trash talk session. But, the best is yet to come…

BOOM! You just got armbarred AND served! The Bullet busts into an awesome dance we can only assume is some sort of traditional Kyrgyzstani-Russian-Peruvian dance or something. Either way, it was dope and I wish she would incorporate that into her fights.

Check out the sweet jive down below.