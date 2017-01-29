Video: Jorge Masvidal Knocks Out Cowboy Cerrone Twice in an Insane Two Rounds

The streak is over!? Can we still get Donald Cerrone fighting Robbie Lawler though? Screw that, give us Jorge Masvidal against Robbie Lawler now. Or Carlos Condit. Holy crap, so many match-ups now! Cerrone had a negative amount of head movement and stood within the perfect range distance of an awesome boxer and got knocked out. …Not just once, but TWICE! Look at this! WHAT?! Cerrone was dead in the water…

Cerrone was off somewhere visiting his relatives with Greg Jackson was trying to talk to him. This was very Anderson Silva/Michael Bisping. The play-by-play team claimed Cerrone had “cobwebs” in his head after that. No. Spiders live in Cowboy’s brain now. They built a Starbucks there. It’s a nice block. It was obvious that if Cerrone went back out there, the same thing was going to happen. And it did.

Watch the second knockout in the second round and Masvidal finally get the biggest victory of his career.