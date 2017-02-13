Replay: Meanwhile in India, MMA fights are ending with Boston crab submission tap outs

If we could be serious for a moment. In sports like baseball, football, and basketball there are only certain number areas where you can truly evolve the game being played. While in MMA the possibilities of evolved offensive attacks and defensive counters truly seems limited only by the imagination.

So today if you see WWF legend The Model Rick Martel or EWC’s own Lance Storm shed a tear of pride it’s because of this clip from Super Fight League over in India. In the middle of MMA fight Kapil Kumar decided it would a great time to try and land a half Boston crab submission on an unsuspecting Rohit Pundeer. And somehow it worked ! Seamlessly.

Poor Pundeer, he never had a chance.