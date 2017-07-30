Pics: King Reina’s RIZIN Entrance Is the Best Thing in Japanese MMA

King Reina’s entrance personifies everything that is missing from Western MMA. After watching a great promotion like RIZIN truly showcase their rising prospects during their Summer Grand Prix, you begin to wonder how Americans have gone so terribly wrong. How do you build up your rising star who only had one previous fight for your organization? If you’re the UFC, you bury them on a Fight Pass prelim. If you’re RIZIN, it’s a more direct formula.

Massive lazer light show focused on a teddy bear king? Check.

Crown? Check. Giant lollipop? Check. Royal garments? Check. Weird “crazy eyes”? Check.

KING Reina's entrance was badass pic.twitter.com/8hU0gwf8lN — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 30, 2017

Saitama Super Arena mascot not able to get in the ring? Check. Have him deliver flowers to your opponent anyway? Check.

Fighter walks out w/ lolipops in royal garb, cartoon mascot can't get into the ring & Cruickshank talks stand your ground laws. #RIZIN2017 pic.twitter.com/VdHjfp6G2g — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) July 30, 2017

Moments like this are the special flair that is sorely lacking in modern American corporatized MMA. The unnecessary pageantry of Japanese MMA reminds us how special fighting really is and how lucky we are to see it.

King Reina Miura ended up winning a unanimous three round decision over Lei’D Tapa. She set herself up for a super fight against RIZIN powerhouse, and scariest woman on earth, Gabi Garcia.