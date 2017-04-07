MMA Rundown

Pic: The NY Athletic Commission just removed Pearl Gonzalez from UFC 210 because she has breast implants

·
0 0 1.3k 0
Share51
+1

There is no joke here. Just read the tweet on strawweight fighter Pearl Gonzalez getting the boot from UFC 210 because the NYSAC is dumb as fuck.

Hashtag Free The Boobies #FreeTheBoobies

Update: Free at last

Share51
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

Comments

comments