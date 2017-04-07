Pic: The NY Athletic Commission just removed Pearl Gonzalez from UFC 210 because she has breast implants

Hot yoga✔️ 5 Mile run✔️Meal Prep✔️Laundry✔️ Abs on 💯! Another day, another pound closer to #7-1 and #115! Lovin my new 🎧, thank you @skullcandy! #ufc210 #PearlGonzalez #Pearl #pearlgirl #strawweight #UFC #goaldigger #Goals #Focused #Dedicated #Win

A post shared by Pearl Gonzalez (@pearlgonzalez) on Mar 26, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT