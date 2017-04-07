Pic: The NY Athletic Commission just removed Pearl Gonzalez from UFC 210 because she has breast implants
There is no joke here. Just read the tweet on strawweight fighter Pearl Gonzalez getting the boot from UFC 210 because the NYSAC is dumb as fuck.
Pearl Gonzalez hits 116 lbs. #ufc210 pic.twitter.com/tpWyDQmNWD
— Joe Ferraro (@ShowdownJoe) April 7, 2017
I'm told the Calvillo-Gonzalez has been canceled. Per NYSAC, female fighters are not allowed to have implants, thus ruling out Gonzalez.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 7, 2017
Update: Free at last
PEARL GONZALEZ'S BREASTS HAVE MADE BAIL AND WILL BE FIGHTING TOMORROW NIGHT YOU GOOFS. https://t.co/YKhWgJQR6K
— InMyMMAOpinion (@InMyMMAOpinion) April 7, 2017
Dana White announces that Pearl Gonzalez vs. Cynthia Calvillo is a go for UFC 210 tomorrow night. Card back up to 13 fights.
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 7, 2017