Michael Bisping Acts Like a Douchebag Before Whittaker/Romero Decision

After a fantastic main event at UFC 213, leave it to Michael Bisping to steal the spotlight from two amazing fighters by acting like a complete asshole. Before the judges’ scores were read in favor of Robert Whittaker, Bisping was let into the cage for an eventual face off with the winner. Bisping being Bisping, he couldn’t quite let the two men have a bit of attention without getting his panties in a bunch.

His stupidity continued after he confronted Robert Whittaker. For whatever reason, Bisping had scripted out this gesture where Whittaker wearing the interim belt disgusted him enough to throw his title at Whittaker’s feet. It did not go over well. It seemed like a completely stupid and pointless gesture. It actually came off completely opposite from how Bisping intended it. It seemed like he was handing Bobby Knuckles the belt because he knows he’ll lose. Either way, it’s just a silly thing to do. It reeked of inauthenticity. Just another misstep in a long history of awkward Bisping.