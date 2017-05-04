Here’s video of Lyoto Machida taking an English class and he’s improved a ton

Welcome to the Lyoto Machida era where he improves his ability to speak English. As an adult learning a new language is one of the most difficult tasks you can do. A fully developed human brain is almost resistant to the rewiring of adding a second language to it’s operating system.

Eligible to return from USADA jail on October 8, 2017, the former UFC light heavyweight champion is taking the extended break from the cage to not only heal up old injuries but also improve his understanding of the English language through classes. The Machida Karate martial arts system is power but so is knowledge.

Check out Lyoto Machida, his wife and brother on their path to bi-lingual greatness in the clip below.