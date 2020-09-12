Bellator ends the show with a light heavyweight showdown. Former UFC Light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida (26-9) faces off against the dangerous Phil Davis (21-5).

Round 1

Machida comes out southpaw and takes the center of the cage. Machida attacks the front leg of Davis. Leg kick lands for Davis. Front kick lands for Machida but he eats a low kick from Davis. Middle kick lands for Machida, Davis lands a right hand but misses with the head kick. Nice head kick lands for Machida who then circles around his opponent. Both fighters exchange kicks. Machida lands a leg kick after Davis misses. Left hand lands for Machida but he eats a body kick from Davis at the end of the round.

10-9 Machida.

Round 2

Davis comes out with some feints and he lands a body kick. Two middle kicks land for Davis. Davis now circles around Machida. Davis lands a nice low kick and keeps Machida at bay. Machida lands a leg kick but eats a body kick from Davis. Head kick blocked by Davis. Davis lands a big right hand that drops Machida but he gets back up. Front kick to the body lands for Davis again. Another big body kick lands for Davis. Davis sprints into a takedown but Machida defends well. End of the round.

10-9 Davis.

Round 3

The fighters touch gloves at the beginning of the round. Davis lands a leg kick. Both fighters exchange leg kicks before Davis misses with a right overhand. Machida switches to orthodox for a moment then gets back in the southpaw position. Straight left hand blocked by Davis. Davis lands a leg kick but heats a straight right hand from Machida. Head kick blocked by Machida. Machida lands a head kick but eats a right hand as the round ends.

10-9 Davis.

Official Results: Phil Davis defeats Lyoto Machida by split decision. (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

