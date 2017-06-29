Fact: MMA’s best current beef is between UFC heavyweight Chase Sherman and Ariel Helwani

This may be the beef that defines are our times. Before UFC 211, Chase Sherman was just your average 6’4 255 pound dude who hit with the force of an angry gorilla. Already down 0-2 to start his UFC career, Sherman needed to win at UFC 211 and it would help if he did so in highlight reel fashion.

Versus Rashad Coulter, Sherman would end up melting his opponent’s face off with what may go down as one of the best heavyweight MMA knockouts of the year.

Fresh off a career turning point, Sherman’s MMA career has not only reached new heights but he has morphed into one of the best follows on social media seemingly overnight. Seriously, Sherman’s feeds are stuff gif and memes dreams are made of.

Sherman’s rise to the UFC’s newest social media darling has even caught the eye of infinity-time MMA journalist of the year winner Ariel Helwani. And so a great MMA beef begins. Who is really running Sherman’s social media account? Is Helwani on the trail of the next big scoop? What GIF is already saved in Sherman’s drafts for when he KO’s Damian Grabowski at UFC on FOX 25?

Keep your head on a swivel and investigate the best beef (it’s true) currently going in MMA

What was the challenge @arielhelwani ?? I didn't hear it, but got some fans asking me about it. #TheMMAHour — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) June 28, 2017

So @arielhelwani thinks I Don't run my account. Here's the proof, so Retweet and have him get me on the show! Lmao 😂😂😂#VanillaGorilla pic.twitter.com/19nWZr3vmk — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) June 28, 2017

Challenge was proof you post the gifs. You probably just sent this to your manager to tweet. Denied! https://t.co/Hdk9uMrsfQ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 28, 2017

LIVE FOOTAGE Of Vanilla Gorilla Tweeting GIFS @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/rOsnlt73cE — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) June 28, 2017

Looks like my suspicions were on point … https://t.co/HVV5X66UYj — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 28, 2017