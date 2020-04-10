“F*** these Fans,” Ronda Rousey Goes Off On WWE Universe

Former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey goes on tirade about wrestling fans and says she will not return to the WWE.

In an interview with Steve-O on his podcast “Wild Ride!” former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey spoke her mind on being a full-time pro wrestler as well as her feelings on WWE fans. Although she obviously enjoyed her time in pro wrestling, the always vocal Rousey went on to describe the stress that the WWE can create.

“I was away from home two hundred days out of the year, and when I did get home, I was so sleep deprived cause you just don’t have time to lay down.”

Rousey did not stop there, going on a tangent about the fans of the sport. “So it’s just like, what am I doing it for if I’m not able to spend my time and energy on my family? But, instead I’m spending my time and energy on a bunch of ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love the girls. I love being out there,” Rousey continued.

“But at the end of the day, i was just like, f*** these fans, dude.”

Clearly having some strong feelings about pro wrestling fans and their attitudes, Rousey continues to express the issues, “My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can…”

“fly little birds, fly! i’m going f**king home! And that was basically it.”

How do pro wrestling fans feel about Ronda Rousey’s harsh comments towards the WWE world?