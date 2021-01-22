Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier Achieve 50 Perfect USADA Drug Tests

If there were any doubts about whether Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier were clean athletes ahead of UFC 257, there shouldn’t be anymore.

The pair are set to collide in a rematch that will be contested at lightweight in the pay-per-view event headliner Saturday night in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

It’s a monumental matchup that will undoubtedly determine who will challenge for the lightweight title next.

And ahead of the bout, both fighters reached a small but significant milestone as they have now officially passed 50 drug tests conducted by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

The news was announced Friday by UFC Senior VP of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky.

“Another small, but significant, story for tomorrow night’s fight. Both @TheNotoriousMMA and @DustinPoirier reached 50 perfect test history this month. That’s 50 unannounced tests…never know when they are coming. Can’t do that unless you are clean.”

Another small, but significant, story for tomorrow night’s fight. Both @TheNotoriousMMA and @DustinPoirier reached 50 perfect test history this month. That’s 50 unannounced tests…never know when they are coming. Can’t do that unless you are clean. pic.twitter.com/1SHJPpZs4f — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) January 22, 2021

McGregor, Poirier To Receive Jackets

Like former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, McGregor and Poirier can expect to receive jackets commemorating their achievement.

Another legend of the sport reaches the 50x perfect test history milestone. Thank you RDA @RdosAnjosMMA for your leadership and support of a clean UFC. pic.twitter.com/QQDwyrKT5l — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) November 13, 2020

More than anything, however, it’s nice to know two of the best fighters in the world are clean, especially with McGregor notably claiming he wasn’t on steroids during his 2016 press conference with Nate Diaz.

Not that there were any suspicions from most of the combat sports world.