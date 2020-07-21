Let’s make one thing clear: you should never harass a stranger who is just trying to enjoy their day. But if you are going to do that, just make sure you do it somewhere other than just outside a BJJ academy.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) was originally created, like most martial arts, as a form of self defense without using any weaponry. It has obviously changed since then, with it at first being a status symbol in Brazil, to now being a competitive sport with far more advanced techniques. Nevertheless the roots of this art form are still the same, and the goal of self control, as well as protecting yourself and others, still remains.

This was the type of sentiment that was seen in a video that has been making the rounds again recently. The footage is from a few years back, but it showed what happened when a man was harassing women on the streets outside of the Ralph Gracie BJJ academy. This caught the attention of one of the black belts in the school, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Take A Look At The Video Of This Sweet Street MMA Action

The footage repeats, and is overall pretty short. However it is clear to see that the BJJ black belt told the man to stop harassing people, which he did not seem to take kindly too. As a result, the black belt quickly secured a clinch and trip, passing right into mount. The man gave up his back, allowing for hooks to be put in, and him to be flattened out. From there the Jiu-Jitsu expert slapped the man a couple of times, until the guy agreed to stop and go home, whimpering in defeat.

This is just one example of how easy it is for a BJJ black belt to handle someone who has no combat training. Glad to see them help this man see the error of his ways, and maybe pick a different way to spend his day, rather than bothering ladies on the street.