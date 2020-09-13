The UFC is back in action tonight in Las Vegas. Up next, Roxanne Modafferi ( 24-18) faces off against Andrea Lee (11-4) in the flyweight division in a much-anticipated rematch.

Round 1

Modafferi lands a right hand after eating a low kick from Lee. Modafferi attempts a hip throw but Lee defends well. Modafferi lands a jab but Lee comes back with a low kick. Lee lands a right hand and throws Modafferi on the ground using her momentum. Lee is on top throwing elbows to the face. Modafferi gets back to her feet and pins Lee against the cage. Modafferi gets a takedown of her own and ends up in half guard. Lee defends herself well on the ground but Modafferi goes to side control. Modafferi attempts to control Lee’s wrists and keep her down. Lee reverses the position but Modafferi gets back to her feet. Both fighters are engaging in a clinch as the round ends.

10-9 Modafferi

Round 2

Lee lands a nice left hook at the beginning of the round. Lee lands a low kick but eats a right hand in the process. Lee lands a straight right hand and takes the center of the octagon. Lee intercepts Modafferi with a right hand. Modafferi lands a left hook and retreats. Nice left hook from Lee, she follows it up with a leg kick. Lee lands a knee to the body and throws Modafferi to the ground but she gets back up immediately. Lee gets another takedown but Modafferi gets back up again. Spinning back elbow lands for Lee, she rushes into a flurry and finishes with a low kick. Modafferi catches a kick and takes Lee down. End of the round.

10-9 Lee

Round 3

Leg kick lands for Lee. Modafferi looks to be aggressive at the start of the round she then lands an uppercut. Leg kick lands for Lee. Lee lands a leaping left hand. Lee lands a right hand and evades the punches coming back. Lee lands another low kick to keep Modafferi at bay. Modafferi circles around and lands a jab. Modafferi gets a takedown against the fence. Lee gets back to her knees and then her feet, but Modafferi takes her back down. Modafferi maintains top control and lands some ground and pound. Lee sweeps Modafferi and finishes the fight on top.

10-9 Modafferi

Official results: Roxanne Modafferi defeats Andre Lee by unanimous decision (29-28 x3).

Highlights: Roxanne Modafferi vs Andrea Lee By UD

