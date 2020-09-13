Bellator ends tonight with arguably the best fight of the week. In the main event of the evening, Juan Archuleta (24-2) faces off against the undefeated Patrick Mix (13-0) for the vacant Bellator Bantamweight title.

Round 1

Mix comes out southpaw and Archuleta comes out in the orthodox position. Mix gets into a clinch and pins Archuleta against the fence. Mix picks Archuleta up and takes him down. Archuleta gets back to his feet but can’t get Mix of off him. Archuleta lands to the body as he exits the clinch. Left Hook lands for Archuleta. Mix jumps on Archuleta and takes his back immediately.

Mix has a body lock and looks to keep working from the ground. Mix keeps the back control and looks for a rear-naked choke. Mix gets into full mount and lands some nice elbows as the round ends.

10-9 Patrick Mix

Round 2

Archuleta feints and lands to the body. Mix sprints into a takedown and gets it. Archuleta looks to reverse the position. Mix transitions into the back control and gets the body lock. Rabbit punches land for Mix. Mix controls the fight on the ground so far. Mix lands to the head and maintains the back control. Archuleta escapes the back position and gets on top. Mix gets back up but eats a knee from Archuleta. Archuleta attempts a takedown but gets reversed by Mix. Archuleta gets back on top and lands some ground and pound as the round ends.

10-9 Patrick Mix

Round 3

Archuleta lands a right hand but eats a high kick from Mix. Archuleta lands to the body. He lands to the body again and follows it up with a straight right hand. Mix forces a clinch but Archuleta lands to the body and escapes. Archuleta keeps landing to the body. Low kick lands for Archuleta. Mix tries to come in but eats a right hand. Archuleta circles around Mix and keeps landing. Mix eats a low kick and looks to force the issue. Archuleta lands combination and a body shot. Big right-hand lands for Archuleta. Archuleta rips to the body as the round ends.

10-9 Archuleta

Round 4

Mix comes out aggressive in this round. Archuleta lands to the body again. Mix gets into a clinch and lands a right hand. Archuleta lands a jab and a right hook to the body. Archuleta pivots and lands to the body. The action is stopped for a moment. Archuleta circles around and lands a low kick. Mix lands a kick to the body. Mix chases Archuleta and lands a few punches. Archuleta lands a few body shots as the round ends.

10-9 Archuleta

Round 5

Archuleta rips the body again. Archuleta lands a big right hand. Archuleta lands a combination to the body. Archuleta lands another combination. Archuleta rips the body as Mix tries to pressure him. Archuleta lands again to the body as Mix misses with a right hand. Left hook lands to the body for Archuleta. High kick lands for Mix. Archuleta pushes Mix to the cage. Archuleta maintains the dominant position in the clinch. Mix lands an elbow is Archuleta breaks away from the clinch. Mix lands a right hand. End of the fight.

10-9 Archuleta

Official Results: Juan Archuleta defeats Patrick Mix by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47,48-47). He is the new Bellator bantamweight champion.

Juan Archuleta wins by UD becoming the new BW champ #Bellator246 pic.twitter.com/B9PeaWHMeX — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) September 13, 2020