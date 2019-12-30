Korean Zombie Believes He Could Beat Alexander Volkanovski Easier Than Max Holloway Could

Zombie Is A Better Matchup For Volkanovski

The Korean Zombie feels he’s a better matchup for Alexander Volkanovski than Max Holloway.

Volkanovski became the new featherweight champion following his unanimous decision win over Holloway at UFC 245 earlier this month. Given Holloway’s reign at the top, it is likely that he will get an immediate rematch while Volkanovski, as well as UFC president Dana White, have been open to that idea.

But Zombie — who recently knocked out Frankie Edgar in the first round of their UFC Busan headliner — wants to be the one to challenge Volkanovski next. He even believes he matches up better with “The Great” than Holloway does.

“I’m eager to know when he [Volkanovski] will be back,” Jung told MMA Fighting. “I think I’d be able to beat Volkanovski easier than Holloway could.”

Zombie notably called out Volkanovski following his win over Edgar but did not initially plan to. It was only after how quickly he got past “The Answer” did the South Korean make the choice to shoot his shot.

“I had this thought in the back of my head where, ‘If I were to knock Frankie out, I’d have the right to call Volkanovski out.’ Then it happened way too soon during the first round, and without hesitation, I called him out.”

For now, Volkanovski is recovering from hand surgery. Zombie, himself, is in need of surgery for an eye condition which he revealed following the Edgar fight. He plans on going under the knife in January and given the timeline, he acknowledges he may need one more win before getting another title shot.

“I do kind of think that I may have to fight once more [before the title shot],” Jung added. “If I have to face another opponent, I’ll go for it.”

Maybe a matchup with Zabit Magomedsharipov makes sense?