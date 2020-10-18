The Korean Zombie was not pleased with his performance against Brian Ortega.

The pair met in a highly-anticipated featherweight headliner at UFC Fight Island 6 last night in what was essentially a title eliminator fight.

However, much to the surprise of many in the combat sports world, it was Ortega who dominated proceedings as he dropped Zombie in the second round and disrupted his entire game with an effective jab throughout the 25 minutes of action.

In the end, Ortega would win every round on all three judges’ scorecards on his way to a statement unanimous decision victory.

Zombie: Ortega Did So Well

Many did not expect the result, least of all Zombie who claims he doesn’t even remember how the last three rounds went as he took to Facebook to post a statement following the fight.

“I don’t remember round 3,4,5 I don’t remember, but it’s so amazing to see you fighting.. haha.. I have to find out why I lost when I lose the game,” Zombie wrote on Facebook (via translation). “The opponent was too high, south I was supposed to attract my opponent when I was in the middle of the day.. but I’m just a fool who hit such a elbow. Ortega did so well.. and it’s just that I’m so ashamed of myself right now. Thank you for your support though. Sorry.”

For now, it’s back to the drawing board for Zombie who is still not out of title contention. After all, a win or two can see him right back in the mix to stake a claim for a title shot.