The Korean Zombie was not pleased with his performance against Brian Ortega.
The pair met in a highly-anticipated featherweight headliner at UFC Fight Island 6 last night in what was essentially a title eliminator fight.
However, much to the surprise of many in the combat sports world, it was Ortega who dominated proceedings as he dropped Zombie in the second round and disrupted his entire game with an effective jab throughout the 25 minutes of action.
In the end, Ortega would win every round on all three judges’ scorecards on his way to a statement unanimous decision victory.
5라운드 1분쯤 남았을때 정신이 돌아왔다. 그래서 5라운드 끝났을땐 4라운드가 시작하는지 알았다.ㅋㅋ😂😂 3,4,5라운드는 그냥..싸웠다. 분명 사우스포로 나올걸 예상하고 있었고 준비도 많이 했고 에디코치님도 주문을 제대로 했는데.. 체육관 왼손잡이선수들 괴롭히기 기술을 쓰고있네..😂그냥 이게 너무 신기하다… 원랜 이런 경우에 병원에서 정신차리는데..하하 만약 다시 시합하게 된다면 이제는 3라운드 시합을 준비하고 싶다. #이제진짜괜찮아요 #비난조롱도괜찮아요 #하하하 #한명한테만많이미안함
Zombie: Ortega Did So Well
Many did not expect the result, least of all Zombie who claims he doesn’t even remember how the last three rounds went as he took to Facebook to post a statement following the fight.
“I don’t remember round 3,4,5 I don’t remember, but it’s so amazing to see you fighting.. haha.. I have to find out why I lost when I lose the game,” Zombie wrote on Facebook (via translation). “The opponent was too high, south I was supposed to attract my opponent when I was in the middle of the day.. but I’m just a fool who hit such a elbow. Ortega did so well.. and it’s just that I’m so ashamed of myself right now. Thank you for your support though. Sorry.”
For now, it’s back to the drawing board for Zombie who is still not out of title contention. After all, a win or two can see him right back in the mix to stake a claim for a title shot.
