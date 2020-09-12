Bellator is back tonight in Uncasville, Conn. In the co-main event of the evening, Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano faces off against the up and coming Gabrielle Holloway in her Bellator debut.

Round 1

Zingano lands a huge leg kicks that drop Holloway. Zingano engages in a clinch and takes Holloway down. Zingano is in side control and works on a kimura. Zingano lands a few elbows to the head of Holloway. Zingano transitions into an armbar but Holloway gets out and up. Zingano misses on a switch kick and forces a clinch against the fence. Zingano lands a few knees in the clinch. Holloway tries to reverse the position but Zingano keeps her pinned to the cage. Zingano uses the bodylock to take Holloway down. Zingano gets in side control again and looks to work from there. Zingano lands some elbows while Holloway tries to control the wrists of her opponent. Zingano is on top landing elbows as the round ends.

10-9 Zingano

Round 2

Zingano lands a leg kick right away. Zingano lands a jab and sprints into a takedown. Zingano looks to work from the full guard position and land some strikes. Elbows land for Zingano on the ground. Zingano stays on top and keeps landing some ground and pound. Zingano moves into half guard and to the mount position. Zingano maintains the full mount position but Holloway escapes. Zingano keeps Holloway down and lands some knees to the body. Zingano keeps landing knees to the body as the round ends.

10-9 Zingano

Round 3

Zingano gets Holloway down right away. Holloway gets back up but Zingano keeps her pinned against the fence in the clinch. Holloway gets a takedown and ends up in full mount. She lands some ground and pound. Nice elbow lands for Holloway, she keeps landing some big elbows to the face of Zingano. Big ground and pound by Holloway. Zingano seizes a big opportunity and reverses the position. She advances into half guard. Holloway tries to get up but Zingano drags her back down. Zingano gets the back mount. Zingano lands some ground and pound from Holloway’s back.

10-9 Zingano

Official Results: Cat Zingano defeats Gabrielle Holoway by UD (29-27, 30-26, 30-26). She wins her Bellator debut.

Check the highlights below:

We've got some serious back and forth between @CatZingano and @GabbyGabanator in their third and final round.#Bellator245 pic.twitter.com/cwmOLf6NJw — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) September 12, 2020