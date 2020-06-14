A highly-anticipated featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez is reportedly in the works for August.

The pair have been slated to face each other for a while now but have yet to actually sign on the dotted line for a fight.

That appears to have changed as Tass.ru’s Igor Lazorin reports they will finally collide on August 29. He adds that the winner will be next in line for a title shot.

“Zabit Magomedsharipov – Yair Rodriguez set to 29 Aug! Winner will fight for UFC title 💥”

Magomedsharipov vs. Rodriguez Winner To Get Title Shot?

Magomedsharipov is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar back in November to take his promotional record to 6-0. Assuming his bout with Rodriguez is a Fight Night headliner, it will be the Dagestan native’s first five-round contest in the UFC.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jeremy Stephens in October after their previous fight in September ended in a no contest. In total, “El Pantera” is 8-1-1 with the UFC since signing with them in 2014.

It the winner of the bout does end up fighting for the title, it’s possible we could see it take place before the end of the year.

Current featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski is set to defend his title for the first time in a rematch against Max Holloway at UFC 251 next month.