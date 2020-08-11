Zabit Magomedsharipov is fed up with the UFC and more specifically, Yair Rodriguez. On many occasions, the UFC has tried to seal the deal on a matchup between Zabit and Yair. Each time, the match fell through due to injury complications with Yair. Although the UFC has tried to get Zabit another opponent, none of the selections were worth Magomedsharipov’s time. Which is why Zabit won’t be fighting on August 29th and instead will go back home to Russia.

Zabit vs Yair

Zabit vs Yair has been a matchup that UFC fans have been craving for ages now. The failed attempts in making the match even led to Rodriguez being momentarily released from the UFC. Until he was able to work out his differences with the promotion. Still, the two had not seemed able to make a matchup work. Just when fans thought the matchup was finally here, Yair would be forced out again, this time with an ankle injury.

Zabit Explains Going Back to Russia

Instead of accepting another fight, Zabit will be returning back to Russia. At least momentarily, until he has a formidable opponent. He took to social media to announce his decision.

“As-salamu ‘alaykum greetings to all!,” wrote Zabit. “I want to inform you that my fight on August 29 will not be. Rodriguez jumped out of the top 5 to replace anyone. Fighting those who are even lower in the rankings is a step back. I asked for either a belt fight or a fight with some interesting opponent with a name. There were no offers, so we turn off our camp and return to Russia. For the second time in a row, UFC breaks off preparation at the final stage. Thanks to everyone who supported and waited for this fight. The team and I did our best.”

The Matchup That Got Away

Although fans are excited to see Zabit perform once again, they understand his frustrations. Do fans still want to see Zabit fight Yair? Or, has that ship sailed and it’s time to match them up with other contenders?