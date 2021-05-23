Carla Esparza Dominates Yan Xionan On The Ground, Gets TKO Win – UFC Vegas 27 Results (Highlights)

A women’s strawweight bout between Yan Xioanan and Carla Esparza takes place in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27 taking place now (Sat, May 22, 2021) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

Esparza goes for the takedown early on against an aggressive Yan and gets it. Yan tries to scramble but Esparza is able to hold her down. She’s in side control and retains a dominant position for much of this first round. She lands a number of strikes. Esparza gets to her feet and lands some strikes before going back down to side control. She eventually looks to sink in the kimura as she continues to land strikes down from the top. She connects with big elbows to the end the round.

Clear round for Esparza. Could even be a 10-8 but I have it 10-9.

Round 2

Yan has a cut near her eye as she looks to keep the fight standing. However, Esparza gets her down again and is in Yan’s guard. Yan seems to be struggling on the ground as Esparza throws a number of strikes just like the first round. she transitions to side control. Esparza now has a crucifix and lands strikes on a defenseless and bloody Yan. Keith Peterson eventually stops the fight!

Official result: Carla Esparza defeats Yan Xionan via TKO (R2, 2:58).

Check out the highlights below:

From the crucifix position, @CarlaEsparza1 battered Yan Xiaonan for the TKO 😤 #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/of7xiY13HV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 23, 2021

Next in line for the title? 🙌 🇺🇸@CarlaEsparza1 with an absolute MASTERCLASS tonight at #UFCVegas27! pic.twitter.com/owo1IG00df — UFC (@ufc) May 23, 2021