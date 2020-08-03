Tyron Woodley expects a grudge match with Colby Covington to be the biggest of his mixed martial arts career.

Although there is no official confirmation thanks in part to a number of delays and other factors, Woodley is still expected to face Covington in the near future.

Woodley certainly believes that’s what is next for him and despite being on a two-fight losing streak, feels “Chaos” will bring out a different side of himself.

“This is a big fight for me. This is probably the biggest fight of my career to be honest,” Woodley said in a recent appearance on Mike Swick’s podcast. “Because the situation is like bragging rights. He’s talked all this sh*t, but in my mind, he really knows what time it is but now that he has talked that much sh*t, now he’s got to try to live up to it. He’s got to try to beat me. He’s been calling me out for three, four years damn near. So now, it’s to the point where it’s personal and the other fights didn’t really mean as much. “I feel like [Kamaru] Usman and Gilbert [Burns] are kind of goofy and it’s like I really didn’t feel no animosity towards them. But I feel that with Colby. Some of the other guys I felt the urgency because of how good they were — Carlos Condit and Robbie Lawler, those guys are the OGs. ‘The Natural Born Killer,’ ‘Ruthless,’ ‘Gorilla’ [Darren Till], all these monstrous fighters that I got to bring it to them cause they sure as f*ck going to bring it to me. I think Colby’s going to bring me that, that first time I get the opponent at the press conference, we probably just going to break the internet to be honest.”

Woodley Expecting Plenty Of Mental Warfare

Things between Woodley and Covington are extremely personal, even more so than with the latter and Usman. That’s because a fight between the two former training partners has been built up all the way from 2017.

“The Chosen One” knows Covington will pull out the stops leading up to the fight as well, but is more than ready to deal with it and eventually come out on top.

“He’s gonna try to use everything in mental warfare,” Woodley added. “He’s going to try to be racist, he’s going to try to talk about stuff from my personal life, he’s gonna bluff and make up sh*t about the gym. He’s going to ask all these daggone questions cause he was in St. Louis with me so anything he can turn into something he’s going to do that. “Guess what? I’m going to match him and make him look stupid.”

You can watch the full podcast below: