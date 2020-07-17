UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Colby Covington has actually signed a bout agreement for a fight with Tyron Woodley.

Covington recently posted an image of a signed bout agreement to face Woodley in a fight that would headline the UFC’s upcoming August 22 event. However, he claimed Woodley pulled out.

Woodley would respond soon after and later claimed Covington declined to fight him multiple times until he found a date that worked for him. The former welterweight champion then added he would be able to fight “Chaos” in September or October.

When asked about the situation, White confirmed that is the fight that is being worked on and as of now, they’re just waiting on Woodley.

“It’s a fight we’re working on,” White said at a media scrum on Friday. “Listen, Woodley said he wanted to fight him. Woodley has been talking about fighting Colby Covington since Colby fought [Kamaru] Usman [at UFC 245]. It is true that Colby signed the deal and he’s ready to go. So we’re just waiting on Woodley.”

Will Covington vs. Woodley Ever Happen?

A fight between the pair has been built up since 2017, but a number of factors have led to it never coming to fruition. In recent months, both fighters have claimed the other have turned it down.

So what is actually the hold up?

“I’m always trying to make the fights that should be made or people want to see,” White responded. “People can say whatever they want publicly, but behind the scenes, it’s another story. … We’re trying to make Woodley vs. Covington and Covington is definitely in.”

As for Woodley’s preference of a September or October date, White isn’t sure if the UFC will go ahead with that.

Hopefully, we all get to see that fight soon before the interest in it completely dwindles.