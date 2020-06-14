UFC president Dana White believes any real fight fan would watch every single card put out by the promotion.

UFC Vegas 2 recently concluded last night in an event that was headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo. Compared to recent events, it was poor on paper with many criticizing the card and choosing not to watch it.

Despite the criticism, the card exceeded expectations when it came to the action. And White was left feeling vindicated as he has always maintained that fans should judge a card only after it is over.

“It always does [end up being a good night],” White said at the post-fight press conference in response to fan criticism of the card. “It’s just 20 years…how many bad cards have we had in 20 years? I can count them on one hand. “Listen, not every fight is for everybody. Don’t watch this one. Watch the next one. Don’t watch the next three, watch the one after. Believe me, we got nothing but fights going on all this summer. If you don’t like it, don’t watch it. Everyone’s got to jump in there and give their two cents and chime in. This card sucks? No cards suck. If you’re a fight fan you watch all the fights.”

"This card sucks? No cards suck. If you're a fight fan you watch all the fights." Dana White responded to criticism about the strength of the #UFCVegas2 lineup. pic.twitter.com/OqP2SgX9By — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) June 14, 2020

White: Nothing But Fights In The Summer

While White’s comments about being a fight fan are questionable, he is certainly right about having nothing but fights in the summer following recent announcements.

UFC Vegas 3 — headlined by Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov — takes place June 20 and is followed by UFC Vegas 4 — headlined by Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker — on June 27.

Fight Island events will then commence next month starting with three title fights at UFC 251 on July 11. That event will be followed by another three cards.