UFC President Dana White Denies Owing Snoop Dogg $2 Million for Ben Askren Loss to Jake Paul

UFC President Dana White may have stated that he would bet $1 million on Ben Askren beating Jake Paul in their boxing match. However, White never made any public claims that he would pay Snoop Dogg $2 million if Askren were to lose. This is why White is making it clear that he doesn’t owe Snoop Dogg any money.

Paul vs. Askren

Jake Paul quickly destroyed Ben Askren during their primary event boxing fight on the Triller app. The knockout was so fast that many fans took to social media to voice that Askren “took a dive” or that the match was scripted. Nonetheless, Paul took to social media to collect a bet from Dana White, trash talk Nate Diaz, and make fun of Askren.

Alongside Paul was Snoop Dogg, who told Dana to “pay up” immediately after Jake knocked out Askren. On the Mike Tyson “Hot Boxin” podcast, Dana said he would bet $1 million on Askren winning.

White: “I hope you can bet on this thing because I will bet a million dollars that he loses this f***ing fight. I bet a million dollars that he loses this fight.”

Dana White Denies Bet with Snoop Dogg

However, Dana never stated that he made a bet with Snoop. And now, he’s officially letting everybody know that he would never place an illegal bet with any celebrity.

“Don’t even want to say what I think happened in that fight. I can tell you this. I don’t owe Snoop two million dollars,” Dana said. “Let me make it clear right here to everybody. Have never made an illegal bet, ever. I did not make an illegal bet on Saturday night. I did not bet two million dollars with Snoop or anybody. “Javier Mendez called. He’s the head coach at AKA. He said ‘these guys from Triller called and want to take that bet for two million dollars.’ It’s f*cking illegal! First of all, I’m not going to make an illegal bet, for one,” White explained. “For two, why would I bet them a million or two million dollars when I can do it legally in Las Vegas at 2/1?”

