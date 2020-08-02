Fighters who were unable to compete at UFC Vegas 5 due to cancelations didn’t earn their full show money according to Dana White.

UFC Vegas 5 took place last night and saw a couple of fights scrapped due to various reasons. Gerard Meerschaert’s light heavyweight encounter with Ed Herman was called off after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day. Then, Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Giles was called off after the latter fainted backstage while walking to the Octagon.

In addition, late-notice replacement Charlie Ontiveros didn’t make it to the scale for his planned catchweight bout with Markus Perez.

No Show Money For Fighters Who Made Weight

Usually when a fighter makes weight but is unable to fight, especially due to his opponent being unable to, they receive their show money regardless.

That was even the case for Jacare Souza at UFC 249 who after making the weight, could not compete after testing positive for COVID-19.

That doesn’t seem to be the case anymore, at least.

“Dana White: Fighters that didn’t fight tonight due to cancelations got paid ‘some money,’ but not show money.”

Dana White: Fighters that didn’t fight tonight due to cancelations got paid ‘some money,’ but not show money. — Steven Marrocco (@MMAFightingSM) August 2, 2020

Given the controversy and dispute over fighter pay the last few months, that revelation naturally saw White receive plenty of criticism from media, fans and even some fighters alike.

If this is true it’s outrageous. Fighters showed up during a pandemic, made weight, took a risk that they might get sick and bring it back to their families. UFC lost zero dollars as a result of those fights not happening, and it’s not the fighters’ fault. Pay them their money. https://t.co/5LgTcGgwvA — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) August 2, 2020

This makes too much sense…therefore it wo…

Oh nvm — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 2, 2020

Compare it to a plumbing service call where you have to drive five hours one way and you get there and the homeowner says he doesn’t need you.

He’s getting billed for ten hours. — Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) August 2, 2020

It’s certainly not a good look for the UFC.