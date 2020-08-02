In the main event of the evening in Vegas, Derek Brunson (20-7) takes the role of the gatekeeper as he faces off against undefeated prospect Edmen Shahbazyan (11-0) in the middleweight division.

Round 1

Brunson comes out in the southpaw stance and lands a jab to the body. Shahbazyan lands a right hand down the middle but Brunson lands one of his own and tries to lock up the neck. Shahbazyan misses with a kick but he lands a right hand. Brunson lands a left hand and pushes Shahbazyan to the ground. Brunson takes the back immediately but Shahbazyan gets back to his feet. Shahbazyan lands to the body followed by a right hand. Shahbazyan evades the pressure from Brunson and lands to the body. Brunson gets a takedown but Shahbazyan gets back to his feet. Leaping uppercut lands for Shahbazyan, followed up by a one-two.

10-9 Brunson

Round 2

Shahbazyan lands a few kicks to start the fight. Shahabazyan lands to the body but gets taken down by Shahbazyan. Brunson forces a clinch but Shahbazyan breaks away. Shahbazyan lands another punch as Brunson pokes him in the eye. Big body kick lands for Shahbazyan followed by a right hand. Brunson lands a left hand and forces a clinch before landing a knee. Shahbazyan lands an uppercut but Brunson pushes him to the fence again. Brunson trips Shahbazyan and lands some ground and pound. Brunson keeps landing some heavy punches and elbows from the top. Big elbow lands for Brunson as the round ends.

10-9 Brunson

Round 3

Brunson lands a leg kick to start the round. Brunson lands a few punches and takes Shahbazyan down, he then lands a few punches and Herb Dean is quick to wave off the fight.

Official results: Derek Brunson defeats Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO at 28s of the third round.

Check the highlights below:

