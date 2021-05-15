(Video) Chris Weidman Is Walking Again Weeks After Leg Break At UFC 261

Chris Weidman’s road to recovery is already off to a good start.

Weidman suffered a horrific and gruesome leg break after he saw his low kick checked by Uriah Hall in their middleweight encounter at UFC 261 last month.

The former middleweight champion would since undergo successful surgery and signal his intentions to compete again if his body was 100% again.

The recovery process is certainly going well as Weidman is already able to put weight on his leg and gradually walk.

The 36-year-old shared his progress in a series of videos on his Instagram where he also practiced lifting his leg up among other exercises.

“Big day I am able to get my foot back on the ground and walk on an anti-gravity treadmill. This treadmill offsets my weight and allows me to load my foot and try to walk normally. This is the first step in getting back to loading shin and knee normally. We are trying to restart the conversation between my brain and my foot, increase blood flow, and accelerate healing. “We continued to incorporate blood flow restriction and Russian stim. This intentionally restricts blood flow in my leg (so painful) while activating the muscles in my lower leg. This tricks my body into thinking I’m doing heavy max weight sets without excessive loading to my healing leg.”

It’s certainly great news for Weidman who has not had the best couple of years.