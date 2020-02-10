Chris Weidman Moving Back Down To Middleweight

Weidman Returning To 185-Pound Division

It appears former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman’s stint at light heavyweight is only lasting one fight.

Weidman made the move up to 205 when he faced Dominick Reyes in the UFC Boston headliner last October. However, he ended up suffering a first-round knockout at the hands of the recent title challenger.

There were many question marks about what “The All-American” would do next. But after contemplating his future for a couple of months, he has gauged that the best move is to return to middleweight.

He is also targeting a return in April.

“I’ve been through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in my fight career. I really love what I do, and I believe I still have some great moments ahead of me! Can’t wait to shut up all the haters! To all the people that have supported me through the ups and the downs, I appreciate it more than you know. I am more motivated than ever and I know the future is bright. Hopefully getting a fight booked around April back in the MW division! #Blessed”

Weidman’s loss to Reyes made it five losses in his last six. All of his career setbacks have come by way of knockout, losing to the likes of Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero, Gegard Mousasi and Jacare Souza as well.

The former champion will be looking to end that run when he eventually returns to action this year.