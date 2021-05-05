Chris Weidman Shared Fearing Leg Amputation After Gruesome UFC 261 Injury

Chris Weidman feared for amputation of his right leg after one of the most gruesome injuries suffered in UFC history. After facing Uriah Hall at UFC 261, Weidman broke his leg, which required immediate surgery.

Before UFC 261

Before breaking his leg, Chris Weidman had hopes of recapturing UFC gold. With four fights left on his deal, Chris was confident that he would win the title and then retire.

“One hundred percent, I will be the champion again, I will defend the belt, and then peace. That’s it. So I’ve got four fights,” Weidman said.

However, Weidman didn’t plan on his leg gruesomely snapping in half. The first kick that Weidman threw, 17 seconds into the fight, was the one that broke his leg nearly in half after Uriah Hall checked the attack.

Immediately after the break, Weidman was forced out of the arena on a stretcher. After leaving the arena, doctors began immediate surgery on Chris’s leg.

Weidman Shares Amputation Fears

Although the surgery was successful, Weidman documented that he feared the worst-case scenario of possible amputation on Instagram.

“I was pretty scared about this pain because I’m thinking about the worst-case scenarios,” said Chris. “Worst-care scenario is that the blood supply doesn’t come back to my bone and doesn’t tale which would mean possible amputation. I had that happen to my thumb after I fought Kelvin Gastelum. I had surgery for a ligament that tore after throwing a left hook on him and then about eight weeks after surgery they realized that the blood supply to that bone, it was such a concussive shot that the blood supply wasn’t coming back. So they have to take my whole bone out and put my hip bone inside there because the (thumb) bone was just deteriorating and dying. So if that happened to my shin bone, my tibia, and fibula, I don’t know what would happen. Amputation, prosthetic leg, all that stuff.“

The Recovery Process

As the post continued, Weidman explained how fractured tibia has the worst percentages of healing properly after surgery. Currently, it’s been eight days since the injury and surgery for Weidman.

Perhaps after a full recovery, Chris will have the desire to fight once again. For now, we wish him well during the recovery process.