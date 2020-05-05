UFC 249: Betting Odds For Ferguson vs Gaethje, Cejudo vs Cruz, And Entire Card

Betting Odds Released For Entire UFC 249 Card

UFC 249 goes down this weekend in Jacksonville, Florida. A few days before the card is set to take place, betting odds have been released for the entire card.

UFC 249 was originally expected to take place last month, in Las Vegas. However the current global health crisis forced the event to be changed, and moved to Florida. Now it will be headlined by two title fights, and a super stacked rest of the card.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_xiDvunBlK/?igshid=h0fj5l8os36m

With this being the only major sporting happening right now, odds are sports bettors are looking to make some wagers for UFC 249 (see what I did there). With that in mind, betting odds have been released for the entirety of the event. You can check them out below (via BestFightOdds.com).

Main Card (10 p.m. EST)

Tony Ferguson (-207) vs Justin Gaethje (+164)

Henry Cejudo (-245) vs Dominick Cruz (+175)

Francis Ngannou (-293) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+223)

Calvin Kattar (-250) vs Jeremy Stephens (+194)

Greg Hardy (-190) vs Yorgan de Castro (+165)

Prelims (8 p.m. ESPN and ESPN+)

Anthony Pettis (-150) vs Donald Cerrone (+120)

Fabricio Werdum (-230) vs Aleksei Oleinik (+170)

Carla Esparza (-125) vs Michelle Waterson (+105)

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (-135) vs Uriah Hall (+115)

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m Fight Pass)

Vicente Luque (-250) vs Niko Price (+210)

Bryce Mitchell (-150) vs Charles Rosa (+130)

Ryan Spann(-400) vs Sam Alvey (+325)

UFC 249 goes down May 9th, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. It will be an exciting card, even without fans in the audience. For those of us watching at home, you can still participate in some fun with betting, using these odds.

Which UFC 249 fight are you the most excited to see go down?