Video: Tyron Woodley Claims He’s Signed His Contract to Fight, Waiting on “Scared” Nate Diaz to Sign

You can’t say Malki Kawa doesn’t get his fighters a platform.

Somehow we’ve slipped into a bizarre slice of the multiverse where Tyron Woodley hangs out in the studio with TMZ. The “news organization” has welcomed Woodley on their TV show and internet videos so many times you wonder how much Kawa has to pay Harvey Levin per appearance.

Here he is dropping a quick promo about a potential fight with Nate Diaz.

How dare you use the word scared in association with a brother of Stockton’s finest family?

Of course, Nate Diaz has already laid out the realest response about being scared, so you can save that shit. Plus, nowadays you gotta pay Nate Diaz.

Let’s see if Uncle Dana is willing to reach deep enough in those Endeavor pockets to get Nate Diaz to come to the desert for New Year’s.