Video: ONE 185-pound champ Aung La Nsang chokes out 245 pound Alain Ngalani in openweight fight
Never forget your roots. MMA, and martial arts in general, often harkens back to the trope that skill trumps size in a fight.
Out to test that very theory in 2017, ONE Championship booked their 185 pound champion Aung La Nsang in an openweight fight versus heavyweight striker Alain Ngalani.
Today at ONE: Hero’s Dream the openweight match-up ended in the first round with a quick decisive finish; in favor of the man giving up 60 pounds.
Watch La Nsang channel his inner Royce Gracie as Ngalani is left cast as role of Kimo Leopoldo circa UFC 3.
Aung La NSang submits Alain Ngalani via guillotine in R1. Ngalani was exhausted. David slays Goliath #ONEFightNight pic.twitter.com/zcYEBy0R13
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 3, 2017