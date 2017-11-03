MMA Rundown

Video: ONE 185-pound champ Aung La Nsang chokes out 245 pound Alain Ngalani in openweight fight

Aung La Nsang openweight
Never forget your roots. MMA, and martial arts in general, often harkens back to the trope that skill trumps size in a fight.

Out to test that very theory in 2017, ONE Championship booked their 185 pound champion Aung La Nsang in an openweight fight versus heavyweight striker Alain Ngalani.

Today at ONE: Hero’s Dream the openweight match-up ended in the first round with a quick decisive finish; in favor of the man giving up 60 pounds.

Watch La Nsang channel his inner Royce Gracie as Ngalani is left cast as role of Kimo Leopoldo circa UFC 3.

Tommy Messano
Tommy Messano is a writer residing in Gilbert, Arizona who is best known for his work as a Mixed Martial Arts journalist. His work has been featured on a number of publications, including Sherdog.com, MiddleEasy.com, ESPN.com, the abandoned WCL.com as well as his own site, ULTMMA.com (R.I.P). An Arizona State University alum he can often be found marketing and public relating things to people when not writing on The Internet.
