Video: Listen to Aspen Ladd Release Her Inner Banshee, Grunt and Shriek Her Way to the TKO Victory

Aspen Ladd made her UFC debut at Fight Night 118 from Gdansk, Poland.

She took over the second round of her fight with Lina Lansberg with a take down early. Midway through the round, she sensed a finish was close.

What followed can only be described as sublimely MMA. Aspen Ladd unleashed a fury of ground and pound that you have to hear for yourself. Please do not mute this video.

Holy shit. Aspen Ladd is channeling pure animal instinct. She is tapping into her true killer instinct.

Afterward, Lina Lansberg would protest this stoppage, but I think the ref did her a favor here. Things were only going to get more scary.

Aspen Ladd and her fantastic shrieks are the stuff nightmares are made of. This is not a woman to be trifled with.