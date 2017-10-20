Video: Cowboy Cerrone ignores reporter’s question, talks about massage handjobs instead

Not much to add to this one. Sometimes in life you just need to sit back and let Cowboy Cerrone ramble on about handjobs.

The best promotion for UFC’s Fight Night card this weekend, somewhere in Europe, sometime on Fight Pass is this Cerrone interview. Get comfortable but not too comfortable you perv and listen to Cowboy Cerrone no-sell a legitimate question from the MMA media in favor of a story about a “jack-shack”?

.@MMAjunkieJohn: Do you still size up your opponents? And then @Cowboycerrone started talking about a bad massage he got LOL. #UFCGdansk pic.twitter.com/loyGFMNmzP — MMAjunkie (@MMAjunkie) October 20, 2017

