Video: Clay Guida Uppercuts Joe Lauzon Into the Ether and Makes a Peal to Get Paid

Clay “The Carpenter” Guida fought the last fight of his UFC contract at UFC Fight Night in Norfolk, Virginia.

He didn’t so much win the fight, as much as he annihilated Joe Lauzon. Catching Lauzon with a looping right hook and following up with an uppercut, this fight was all glorious one way traffic for “The Carpenter”.

Clay Guida drops Joe Lauzon in the first, this should've been stopped a lot sooner #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/lRuI7lYCUR — Mike Dyce (@mikedyce) November 12, 2017

Afterward, Clay Guida gently hugged Lauzon as Lauzon recovered from eating what was approximately 1,000 elbows. The casual attitude this referee had toward the damage poor Lauzon was takign is appalling. I’m comfortable calling for referee Kevin Sataki to never officiate again. How many undefended shots you need to see, man?

Clay Guida hit him with the Mortal Kombat "I Don't Know My Fatality Combo so I'm Just Going to Send You Plummeting on Spikes" uppercut. #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/UExfjuBOfg — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) November 12, 2017

After the knockout, Clay Guida revealed that he wants to end his career with the UFC, but maybe needed some love from the fans to sign one last contract. From how it sounds, the UFC was probably fine with being rid of Guida, which is kind of sad. Clay Guida has always been an fan favorite and an amazing character. Not many fighter have burped in Greg Jackson’s face.

Watch Clay Guida hop on the microphone and get himself paid.

Clay Guida's contract is up in the UFC, but is he done? The fans clearly feel some type of way… #UFCNorfolk https://t.co/QxBXJJrpSu — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 12, 2017

As bad as you feel for Joe Lauzon (who should probably consider hanging it up), you have to be happy for Clay Guida. I really hope “The Dude” gets a few more pay days from the UFC,and is finally able to buy into that grow operation in Humboldt County. #PayClay