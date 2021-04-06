Venum UFC Fight Kits Unveiled, Check Out The New Designs

Ever since the UFC announced that Venum would be the new apparel sponsor after the conclusion of the Reebok deal, fans have been wondering what the new fight shorts would look like. Now we know, as the fight kits have finally been revealed.

It goes without saying that fans and fighters alike were unhappy with the way Reebok fight kits looked, especially in the beginning. Given the fact that Venum has been making gear for combat sports for years, there was hope that these new designs would be better.

Slowly but surely, details of the deal were revealed, beginning with a sneak peak at one of the fight kits, before the pay structure for the fighters was announced, offering a modicum of improvement from the Reebok pay structure. However there was no clear view of what the kits would look like.

The end of the Reebok era. pic.twitter.com/pJj0wKNM5T — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) April 5, 2021

Venum Fight Kits Unveiled

Now the wait is over, as the UFC has released the Venum fight kit designs. This comes just a few days before they will be seen in action, with the first event being this weekend’s UFC on ABC 2 card.

The first official sign of the new fight kits came from the UFC’s website, where fans can purchase the various styled kits. There is even an option for people to get customized gear with their names on them, if they choose to.

The UFC also shared a look at some of the gear with a post to their Instagram. Here they showed prospect Kay Hansen, featherweight contender Brian Ortega, and new bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling decked out in their Venum gear.

Time will tell if these are the only styles that Venum will release, or if we will see individual styles for different fighters (we’re looking at you Bryce Mitchell). All in all though, it is cool to see this new era underway.