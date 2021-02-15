Kamaru Usman on Potentially Facing Georges St Pierre: “You Saw What I Did With Jabs”

After UFC 258. a portion of MMA fans were so impressed by the performance of Kamaru Usman, that he is already being considered as a top-two welterweight of all time. In fact, after knocking out Gilbert Burns, some fans voiced that Usman’s legacy has already surpassed Georges St Pierre. An age-old saying in sport is that To be the best, one has to beat the best. This is why Usman is interested in facing St Pierre to decide who is the greatest welterweight of all time.

UFC 258

Initially, Gilbert Burns applied pressure and threw vicious strikes right out of the gate. Burns also clipped Usman with a looping overhand right, which sent Kamaru to the canvas. It appeared like Burns had the opportunity to finish Kamaru, but, the champ was able to bounce back and regain stability.

With Burns winning the first round, Usman came out in the second round and showed off his powerful jab. He was able to drop Burns and rock him multiple times throughout the fight. Ultimately, Kamaru struck Burns with a power jab that sent him to the canvas, followed up but vicious ground and pound that ended the fight.

Usman Speaks on Georges St Pierre Matchup

Currently, Usman has defeated virtually every top welterweight on the UFC roster except for Stephen Thompson. After defeating Burns, Usman spoke about a potential fight against Georges St Pierre during the UFC 258 post-fight press conference.

“I love Georges, I really do. I mean, one of the inspirations early when I started watching this sport but I’m a whole different animal nowadays. It’s a different ball game, I love Georges, I think Georges is tough, you know. I consider him one of the greatest but I fight with me and Georges, okay. Georges was massive with the jab but you saw what I did with jabs,” said Usman.

Who do fans favor in a matchup between Usman and Georges St Pierre?