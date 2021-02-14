Pros React To Kamaru Usman Demolishes Gilbert Burns At UFC 258

UFC 258 was probably not the best PPV of the year on paper, but the main event delivered on every expectation.

Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman was trying to defend his welterweight title for the third time against his former teammate Gilbert Burns.

Burns came out very aggressively and hurt Usman very early in the fight. He kept pushing the pace but Usman got back into the fight and started landing some really good shots of his own. As the fight went along, Usman took all of the momentum and was landing his jab consistently.

Usman had Burns badly hurt in the second round and put the finishing touches on a magnificent performance early in the third. He stopped Burns by TKO and defended his welterweight title.

The two former teammates then shared a long embrace in the middle of the cage.

Here are some of the best pros reactions to UFC 258:

Bjj vs wrestling in this main event!

I hope this fight goes to the ground! — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) February 14, 2021

Damn, Marty go rocked! — Funky (@Benaskren) February 14, 2021

Burns can do that for 25 min…ala Tyron Woodley fight…we in for a good one! #ufc258 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 14, 2021

@USMAN84kg finishes him in the next 3 I believe. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 14, 2021

Seems like the UFC got new cameras, some of these angles are looking so dope 🔥 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 14, 2021

Usman came to play. Respect is earned. #UFC258 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 14, 2021

Well seeing as how I’m the only guy in the top 5 that Usman hasn’t fought yet….I guess I’m next…makes sense right? Great performance @USMAN84kg ! #ufc258 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) February 14, 2021

Usman’s jab is his greatest weapon right now! — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) February 14, 2021

😳 — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) February 14, 2021

I’m a Big Usman fan. He keeps it very basic, but so solid 😳 #UFC258 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) February 14, 2021

Usman kept his composure. Burns started strong but usman was Unphased. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 14, 2021

Usman has that nasty in him but he really made the right adjustments and fought smart. That’s an excellent champion right there. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 14, 2021

You wish you could see us spar. @USMAN84kg only guy I train with that gets stronger as the round gets higher. Also a work ethic second to none. 🙏 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 14, 2021

Wow! Wow! @USMAN84kg Let’s get that replay on the 3D camera. #UFC258 — Todd Duffee (@ToddDuffee) February 14, 2021

Well damn! That was a dominate performance by @USMAN84kg 👏 #UFC258 — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) February 14, 2021

Big round for @USMAN84kg I want to see more of that from the champ!!! — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) February 14, 2021

OMG I love it! Main event is real fire@ufc #ufc258 — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) February 14, 2021

Did that just happen? Way to recover #ufc28 — Aspen Ladd (@TheAspenLadd) February 14, 2021